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Terror Plot busted: 25-year-old man detained in Bengaluru for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Bengaluru Police detained 25-year-old Asafool Mallik from West Bengal for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Police said Mallik, a security guard in Jigani, was in touch with Imran Haider from Afghanistan on Facebook and sought to join TTP for retaliatory attacks.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 12:25 PM IST

Terror Plot busted: 25-year-old man detained in Bengaluru for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
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Bengaluru Police have detained a 25-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly conspiring with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to join the outfit and plan retaliatory attacks against the Pakistan Army and in India. The accused has been identified as Asafool Mallik, a native of Naopara village in North 24 Parganas district. He was detained in Bengaluru's Jigani area over suspicious online activities and alleged connections with terror groups.

Worked as security guard since Dec 2025

Police said Mallik was residing near APC Circle in Jigani and had been working as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area since December 2025. The police received information about the suspicious activities of a West Bengal native while conducting patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area. Based on the tip, cops questioned Mallik.

"Angry over atrocities on Muslims": Police

During questioning, Mallik allegedly confessed he was angry over the Pakistani military's alleged atrocities against Muslims in Pakistan, including attacks on mosques and civilians. He also expressed anger over Pakistan's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Police said Mallik was allegedly being urged to retaliate if Muslims faced difficulties in India.

Facebook contact with TTP member

Police claim Mallik had established contact on Facebook with a person identified as Imran Haider from Afghanistan, who is believed to be associated with TTP. Mallik allegedly sought Imran Haider's assistance to travel to Afghanistan and had applied for a visa. However, he reportedly told police he abandoned the plan due to financial difficulties and the need to take care of his family.

Chats and calls found on phone

Police subsequently examined Mallik's mobile phone and allegedly found chats between him and Imran Haider, along with records of several voice calls and audio conversations. Authorities are now examining the contents of the chats, voice recordings and other material recovered to establish the extent of his alleged links

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