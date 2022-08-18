'Will not even spare beggars': Terrorists threaten to attack non- locals in J&K after govt grants voting rights

Representational Image

Terror outfit Kashmir Fight has issued a threat that 'every non-local will be targeted' amid reports of a revision of Jammu and Kashmir voters' rolls to include non-locals ahead of elections in the Union Territory (UT). The TRF threatened that it would "not even spare beggars."

The threat came after Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar had announced that non-locals, including employees, students, labourers or anyone from outside who is living ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir, can register their names in the voting list, and vote in the J&K elections.

He mentioned that the requirement of domicile is not required for outsiders to register to vote. He also clarified that armed forces personnel from other states stationed at peace stations in J&K can have their names added to the voter list.

Meanwhile, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have already reacted sharply to reports that 'ordinary citizens residing in the UT for the purpose of work, business or education can vote in the next Assembly elections'.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been transformed into a testing ground for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They conduct experiments here and then replicate them elsewhere. All of this is taking place under the guise of J&K's alleged integration with India", People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday.

"Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise," National Conference (NC) leader said in a tweet.

According to local media reports citing sources, over 20-25 lakh new voters are likely to be included in the new voters' list.

