Terror funding case: NIA files charge sheet against Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel | Photo: File

As part of its investigation into the funding of terrorist activities in Mumbai and other parts of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday lodged a charge sheet against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his close associate Chhota Shakeel, and three other members of "D-Company."

Arif Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Shabbir, Mohammad Salim Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, also known as Shaikh Dawood Hassan, and Shakeel Shaikh, also known as Chhota Shakeel, have all been charged under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act and IPC.

The charged, who are members of the "D-Company," a terrorist gang and an established criminal gang, collaborated to enhance the criminal activities of the gang by engaging in a variety of illegal actions, according to investigations.

The NIA charged that "in furtherance of the said conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by putting people in fear of death or great harm, for the D-Company and for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public."

The investigative agency has found that the absconding suspects, who are situated abroad, channeled enormous sums of money to the apprehended suspects through hawala networks in order to fund major terrorist and criminal actions in Mumbai and other parts of India in order to instil fear in the hearts of civilians. The alleged "proceeds of terrorism" were in the control of the accused.

(With inputs from IANS)