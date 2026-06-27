Terror funding case: J&K police raid three residences under UAPA, seize multiple devices

The intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police raided various locations across Srinagar in a terror-funding related to unlawful related activities. Residences of three individuals were raided with vast material confiscated.

In a pre-dawn operation, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police raided various locations across Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag districts, confiscating digital devices as part of the case linked with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Terror-funding case

After receiving intelligence inputs, CIK investigators on Saturday launched rapid search operations simultaneously at three locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-funding and other unlawful related activities.

In one of the raids, a CIK team targetted the residence of Riyaz Ahmad at Hokarsar near Police Station Shalteng in Srinagar. Ahmad who originally hails from Dalal Mohalla in Maharaj Gunj, has been staying at Hokarsar for the last 16 years. During their operation, CIK sleuths also questioned family members.

At the same time, another CIK team under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Nisar Ahmad searched the residence of Syed Qalandar Shah at Chountwaliwar, Lar, in Ganderbal district. Alongside conducting raids at the house, their bank documents were also checked.

Another team conducted raid at the residence of Gulzar Ahmad Rather in Nowgam, Verinag, Anantnag. Officials found out that Rather was an Imam associated with the local Phali Masjid since 2012.

During the operation, multiple digital devices were recovered. The confiscations were made after a case was filed under FIR No. 07/2023, registered under Sections 153, 506 of the IPC and Sections 13, 18-B, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station JIC CIK Srinagar.

Alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand

Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert for Delhi and Uttarakhand following an alleged threat indicating that Khalistani terrorists could target key locations in the coming days, sources in the intelligence establishment said.

According to intelligence sources, the alert warns of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand. Government establishments, railway stations and police installations have also been mentioned as potential targets.