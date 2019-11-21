Terror Funding Case: ED takes possession of attached properties of 7 Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-financing case against outfit's chief Syed Salahuddin.

These properties worth Rs 1.22 Crore are located in Anantnag, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Kashmir in the names of 7 militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, the agency said in a statement.

The properties belonged to individuals identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Gulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Dar and Manzoor Ahmad Dar. They all are members of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Provisional Attachment Order against these properties was issued in March this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After the confirmation of the provisional attachment of the properties by the Adjudicating Authority under PMLA, the possession was taken, the agency said. The possession of six properties have been taken.

As per a PTI report, possession of seven of the 13 assets attached was taken on Tuesday.

ED has taken up this case related to terror funding under PMLA, on the basis of FIR registered by National Investigation Agency under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against Salahuddin, Shah and others in the terror funding case.