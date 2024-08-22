Terror cell busted by Delhi Police: Wanted to create 'Khilafat' in India, inspired by…

The operation was initiated when intelligence reports suggested the presence and the plans of the module. The combined forces of Delhi Police and state forces were instrumental in identifying and eliminating the menace

In a huge anti-terror operation, Delhi Police along with forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, has arrested al-Qaeda inspired terrorists planning to establish ‘Khilafat’ in India. The joint effort resulted in the arrest of 14 people who were suspected to be members of the group that was planning to conduct terrorist activities at some important events.

The module was headed by Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi. He was already recruiting members and conducting weapons training at several places across the country. The suspects were nabbed red-handed, six people were arrested in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while undergoing training in the use of weapons. Eight more suspects were arrested in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning in the case.

The police also seized arms, ammunition, and literature that was related to the acts of terror during the crackdown. The crackdown is still on, and more arrests are expected as the police conduct more operations across the country.

The operation was initiated when intelligence reports suggested the presence and the plans of the module. The combined forces of Delhi Police and state forces were instrumental in identifying and eliminating the menace.

As per the current status of operations, there was one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, who was leading the module. The module was planning to declare khilafat and carry out severe terrorist activities within the country, said a senior Delhi Police official.

It has been said that the organization has had relations with Kashmiri militant groups and has been involved in training militants for jihad in Kashmir. The Delhi Police has admitted that the search is still on and that several other people will be apprehended as the operations carry on.

The disruption of this terror module is a big win for India’s counter-terrorism operations. It emphasizes on the need to foster intelligence sharing and cooperation of different police agencies in combating terrorism.