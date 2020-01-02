Terror camps remain intact in Pakistan, India keeping a sharp eye: Army Chief MM Naravane

The new army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said "terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure" continue to exist in Pakistan and it is a "fact". Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Naravane also said after the 2018 Wuhan informal summit, forces of India and China have developed greater understanding.

What will be your key priorities as the new Army Chief?

Army Chief MM Naravane: Happy new year and thanks for having me here. After taking over as Army chief, as I would say has been the priority with every chief is to ensure the operational preparedness of the army and make sure that we are never found wanting and we are able to meet any threat as and when it arises.

How do see the situation evolving on the India-China border? We saw the Wuhan informal summit after the Dokalam conflict...

After the Wuhan summit, certain strategic guidelines were formulated and these have been decimated to the armies on both sides. As a result of that, there has been greater understanding and bonhomie at the ground level. We have regular border personal meetings both schedule and on important days like new year, PLA day, Diwali and such like. This kind of interaction has gone a long way in dispelling misperceptions and fostering greater understanding among ourselves.

Hopefully, there won't be another Dokalam, one can be rest assured?

That is one hopes for.

How big is the issue of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan?

This problem of terrorism is not something new. We have been tackling this for many years now, we have a very strong counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration bid to deal with this situation. But the fact remains that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to be where they are and we are keeping a close eye on this to make sure nothing untoward takes place on our side.

If another Pulwama happens, can we see the Indian Army responding to it with another surgical strike?

You see, every response is dynamic in nature and what response will be in the future it will be not correct to speculate it right now. What the response will be, what dimension it will be, that will remain to be seen as and when it happens.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister had said that India is removing fences. Do you have any reaction to this statement?

I think, those reports that certain fencing has been removed or some troops have been positioned or stationed, those were just false propaganda on his part to raise the level and divert the attention of his own countrymen from the situation that is prevailing in his own country. There is nothing of that sort from our side.

What has been the situation on the ground post-removal of Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir?

Post 5th August, post abrogation of Article 370, there has been a definitive improvement in the situation on the ground. I say this based on facts and figures of various indices. The incident of violence, be it stone-pelting, if it is terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is a great improvement in law and order situation and hope it augers well for J&K.

Has there been a reduction in infiltration level from across the LoC?

As I mentioned a while earlier, terror camps and infrastructure remain intact on the other side of the line of control and we are keeping a close eye on that. Attempts at infiltration continue to be made and we have been successful in foiling these attempts and this high level of alertness and preparedness on our side will continue. We will not let our guard down.

How do you see women's role in the army?

We have been inducting women in the armed forces. As you know, earlier, women were only in AMC and gradually we opened up their induction for the services, i.e. the army service corp and then we broadened the avenues in the supporting arms of the army such as the engineers, etc. There is a continuous transition that is taking place.