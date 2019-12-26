Terror attacks in Punjab being planned by pro-Khalistan outfits with Pak's support: Intelligence sources

Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, sources in the Intelligence agency claimed.

Intelligence agencies' sources told Zee News that the Khalistani terrorists have escalated their efforts to smuggle weapons from Pakistan to Punjab to carry out terror attacks in the latter.

The Sources reveal that terror groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in contact with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons across the India-Pakistan border.

Based on the intelligence input, the government has ordered the Border Security Force, National Investigation Agency, RAW and IB to monitor the activities of these Khalistan-backed terrorists and surveil the bordering areas of Punjab to prevent the smuggling of weapons in the state.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources on Wednesday revealed that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a major attack on the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, messages that hinted at such plans were intercepted by security agencies that were circulated through a social media app. JeM chief Masood Azhar is said to have shared the message in which he talked about executing an attack on the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The intercepted message has been shared will all security agencies to tighten security in important places along with Ayodhya. Networks connected to JeM are also being monitored.

Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.