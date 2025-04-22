Tourists from Rajasthan were injured in a suspected terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, triggering a major security operation.

A group of tourists from Rajasthan was attacked in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing took place in the upper reaches of the valley, and several people were reportedly injured. According to sources, this was a suspected terrorist attack, and security forces quickly rushed to the spot.

Four people, including some local residents, have been confirmed injured so far. A woman reportedly called the police control room (PCR) to alert authorities about the incident. Following the attack, a large search operation was launched to find the terrorists involved.

The incident has raised serious concerns as it happened just days before the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin. The pilgrimage will start on July 3 and go on until August 9, 2025. The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages and sees lakhs of devotees every year.

Pahalgam, where the attack took place, is not only a popular tourist destination but also a key stop on one of the two Amarnath Yatra routes. The first route passes through Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, while the second route starts from Baltal.

This is the peak time for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, and attacks like these are believed to be an attempt by cross-border terrorists to disturb peace and stop the smooth conduct of the Yatra. Security has already been on high alert, especially after recent statements made by the Pakistan Army Chief.

Officials are continuing the search operation, and security is being tightened in the region to prevent any further incidents. The injured are being treated, and their condition is being monitored.