Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Terror alert in Punjab: Security beefed up across major bus terminals

Punjab: Intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists can target bus stands and public transport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Terror alert in Punjab: Security beefed up across major bus terminals
File photo

Security has been beefed up across major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) in Punjab following a terror alert sounded by the securities agencies on Sunday.

According to reports, specialised teams also carried out search operations at ISBT-Sector 43 and the Sector 17 bus stand in Chandigarh.

"We started the checking at 8 am in the morning and looking for suspicious persons or items. We are checking the luggage of people coming in buses from out stations,” Hrideywant Singh, ASI, Operation Cell, Chandigarh Police was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The step was taken following the questioning of three accused arrested in connection with the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in the Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar on August 16, News 18 reported quoting sources.

Moreover, security agencies are also on a high alert in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was arrested from Shirdi in a case in which an IED was planted under a Punjab Police Sub-Inspector`s car. 

The man was identified as Rajinder and has been handed over to the Punjab Police. The arrest was made in a joint operation of Maharashtra ATS and Punjab Police.

READ | Video: Punjab farmer moves his 2-storey house to make way for highway

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.