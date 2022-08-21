Terror alert in Punjab: Security beefed up across major bus terminals

File photo

Security has been beefed up across major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) in Punjab following a terror alert sounded by the securities agencies on Sunday.

According to reports, specialised teams also carried out search operations at ISBT-Sector 43 and the Sector 17 bus stand in Chandigarh.

"We started the checking at 8 am in the morning and looking for suspicious persons or items. We are checking the luggage of people coming in buses from out stations,” Hrideywant Singh, ASI, Operation Cell, Chandigarh Police was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The step was taken following the questioning of three accused arrested in connection with the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in the Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar on August 16, News 18 reported quoting sources.

Moreover, security agencies are also on a high alert in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was arrested from Shirdi in a case in which an IED was planted under a Punjab Police Sub-Inspector`s car.

The man was identified as Rajinder and has been handed over to the Punjab Police. The arrest was made in a joint operation of Maharashtra ATS and Punjab Police.

