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Terrifying moment on Duronto Express: Stone shatters Mumbai-bound train window, 4 injured | Watch

A video circulating on Instagram shows the window of an AC 3-tier coach on a Mumbai-bound Duronto Express breaking after a stone allegedly hit the moving train.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Terrifying moment on Duronto Express: Stone shatters Mumbai-bound train window, 4 injured | Watch
Credit: Twitter
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Passengers travelling on a Mumbai-bound Duronto Express reportedly had a frightening experience after a stone allegedly struck the moving train and shattered the window of an AC 3-tier coach.

A video of the incident, shared on Instagram, shows the moment the stone hits the window and breaks the glass, leaving passengers inside the coach startled. The footage was posted around September 25 by Instagram user @aesthetetraveller, who described the incident as a serious concern for railway passengers.

Four passengers reportedly injured

According to the Instagram post, four of the passenger's friends were injured after the stone hit the window. The account also claimed that families with young children were sitting on both sides of the compartment when the incident took place.

The exact nature of the injuries has not been independently established. The post said the incident could have had more serious consequences if the stone had hit a passenger directly or the glass had shattered into the compartment.

Passenger raises questions over railway safety

Describing the incident, the passenger said they felt relieved that the stone had hit the window instead of someone inside the coach. "What happened was not just about a broken window," the post said, highlighting how a normal train journey could quickly become dangerous.

The passenger also questioned whether travellers can feel safe during train journeys and called for stronger safety measures and greater accountability.

The post urged authorities to take such incidents seriously and improve passenger security.

Video sparks concern on social media

The footage has received reactions from social media users, with some discussing where the incident may have taken place and raising concerns over stones being thrown at trains. One user speculated that the incident could have occurred in Bihar, while another appeared to comment on the possible identity or motive of those allegedly responsible.

The Instagram account also tagged Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Nagpur Police in its post. However, the exact location of the incident could not be independently established from the video.

Train reportedly stopped for inspection

According to the post, the train stopped following the incident for an inspection. The account claimed that four people were injured, although another description accompanying the footage said there were no serious injuries.

The reported incident has not been independently verified. Indian Railways has also not issued an official statement on the alleged stone-pelting incident so far.

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