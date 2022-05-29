Terrible shock: Congress after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa

Sidhu Moose Wala

The Congress party has expressed shock over the murder of its leader and famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa district on Sunday.

He was shot dead while he was travelling in a jeep. The singer had joined the Congress party in December 2021.

“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,” the Congress tweeted.

He had contested polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

The incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. The 28-year-old belonged to the Moose Wala village near Mansa and had given several superhit songs in the last few years.