Termination of pregnancy plea: SC asks which court will say stop fetal heartbeat

Headlines

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

Fastest batters to reach 3000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli's 8-year long fitness-driven diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

HomeIndia

India

Termination of pregnancy plea: SC asks which court will say stop fetal heartbeat

The bench said it had passed the earlier order after taking into account the report submitted by a team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, which had examined the woman.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed anguish over a fresh medical report on the strong possibility of survival of a foetus of a 26-week pregnant married woman, who was earlier allowed to abort it, and asked which court will say "stop the fetal heartbeat".

The apex court, which had on October 9 allowed the woman, a mother of two, to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy after taking note that she was suffering from depression and was not in a position to raise a third child, emotionally, financially and mentally, was hearing an application seeking recall of its order.

At the outset, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B.V. Nagarathna asked, "If the doctor could be so candid in two days short of the earlier report, why was not the (earlier) report more elaborate and more candid?"

"Why were they being ambiguous in the earlier report?" the bench asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who was representing the Centre.

The bench said it had passed the earlier order after taking into account the report submitted by a team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, which had examined the woman.

It observed after giving an "ambiguous report" to the court saying the woman does have a problem which could worsen, the new report now says there is a strong possibility of survival of the foetus.

"… which court will say stop the heartbeat of a foetus which has life? We are wondering which court would do that. Speaking for myself, I would not," Justice Kohli said.

"Now to say there is strong possibility of survival and if the court say, we will stop the fetal heartbeat. For heaven's sake, which court will say stop the fetal heartbeat," she said.

The bench said it does not appreciate the way the Centre had mentioned the matter on Tuesday before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"When one bench of this court decides a matter, without any pleadings whatsoever, how can you move an intra-court appeal before a three judge bench of this court…," Justice Nagarathna said.

"If the Union of India starts doing this, tomorrow, a private party will also do this," she said, adding, "Every bench of the Supreme Court is Supreme Court. We are one court sitting in separate benches. Speaking for myself, I would not appreciate this on the part of Union of India".

Bhati explained to the bench about the circumstances leading to mentioning of matter on Tuesday before the CJI-led bench.

During the hearing, the bench also interacted with the woman and her husband who were present virtually.

The bench made her understand as to what the new report has said about the foetus.

It asked the counsel appearing for the woman to file an affidavit on what she wanted to do in the wake of the medical report.

"We don't want any such scope of misunderstanding. We are talking of a precious life here. We would not want to take any risk," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing at 2 PM.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by the CJI had directed AIIMS to defer medical termination of the woman, who was allowed to abort the foetus a day before by another bench.

Bhati had told the bench that termination of pregnancy was recommended despite the medical board saying the foetus had a viable chance of being born and "they would have to conduct a foeticide".

"Can you come with a formal application for recall (of the order). We will place before the bench which passed the order. The AIIMS doctors are in a very serious dilemma... I will constitute a bench tomorrow morning. Please ask AIIMS to hold for now," a bench headed by the CJI-led bench had said.

On Monday, the bench headed by Justice Kohli had allowed the petitioner to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy.

The top court had on October 5 asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to assess the medical condition of the woman, who was then over 25-week pregnant.

The woman has moved the apex court seeking its approval to terminate her pregnancy citing medical grounds, including that she is suffering from postpartum depression.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape, and other vulnerable women such as the differently-abled and minors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Vaibhav Maloo's Refreshing Take On Social And Business Arenas Via Self-Help Book

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart, extends support to Netanyahu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE