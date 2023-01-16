Terminal 2 Bangalore Airport commence domestic services, international airlines to relocate soon

Bengaluru Kemepegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 officially commenced its services on Sunday. Officials stated that Star Air will be the first domestic carrier to depart from KIA's Terminal 2 in the direction of Kalaburgi.

Two months earlier of the official inauguration by PM Narendra Modi the operations at these terminals has begun on January 15 and domestic flights to all destinations will soon begin to take off from terminal 2 of Bangalore airport.

The 2,50,000 square meter terminal had plans to begin the services in December 2022 but was pushed back due to some construction-related work to mid-January.

Terminal 2 will operate domestic services for the first couple of months. Star Air’s services have commenced and soon Air India, Air Asia and Vistara will launch their services.

The terminal has occupancy for up to 25 million passengers annually. According to the officials, if Terminals 1 and 2 are combined, the airport can accommodate at least 65 million passengers yearly.

According to Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, T2 would have one airline operationally ready every 15 to 30 days over the course of the upcoming several months.

He further said that “by the end of March this year, we aim to operationalise all the domestic airlines that have moved to T2. During this phase, we also aim to achieve operational stability because T2 is a large and complex infrastructure with many interconnected and moving parts.”

By the early part of the next financial year, international services will begin in T2 of Bangalore Airport. The new terminal will be completely operational by 2024.

With the help of the cutting-edge Digi Yatra biometric boarding system, which was created in tandem with the airport and offers travellers smooth transit using only their faces, Bengaluru is reinventing the way its consumers experience the city.

The airport has worked with Amazon Web Services to build a totally virtual BLR Metaport if you'd want to visit but are unable to go. Users may explore the airport on their phone or laptop, look at airline counters, interact with employees, check-in for flights, and connect with other travellers thanks to the immersive 3D experience.

Additionally, with the already-launched "BLR metaport," this is the first airport terminal in the world to provide travellers with a metaverse experience. By visiting www.blrmetaport.com, travellers can virtually explore the terminal. Passengers using the 3D interface may find it easier to navigate airport terminals, shop, and engage in social activities like interacting with other travellers.