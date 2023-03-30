Gorakhpur Shamli Expressway to pass through 22 districts and 37 tehsils, check other details

File Photo/Representative Image

An expressway is being constructed in full swing in Uttar Pradesh - the Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor - which is close to 700 km. The Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor will be a 6-lane green field expressway. Preparations have been intensified for its construction and reportedly, a consultant company has been asked to prepare its detailed project report. After the report is completed, the process of land acquisition will start in 22 districts between Shamli and Gorakhpur.

700 km connecting the western end of Uttar Pradesh with the eastern end

Preparations are going on for the last year for the construction of the long Gorakhpur-Shamli Green Field Economic Corridor Express. The responsibility of this important project is with the National Highway Authority of India.

READ | Bihar's first Vande Bharat Express Train to run from April between Patna-Hatia, check maximum speed, route, timing

Why is the Shamli-Gorakhpur Economic Corridor special?

The Shamli-Gorakhpur Economic Corridor will be the third largest green field expressway in UP. This 700-kilometer-long expressway will pass near the border of India and Nepal and will boost road connectivity in the entire region. This expressway is proposed to start from near Gogwan Jalalpur in Shamli district to Gorakhpur and will pass through 22 districts and 37 tehsils of UP. The special thing is that the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway is a part of the Punjab North-East Corridor.

This 700-kilometer-long greenfield expressway will not only facilitate traffic but can also be used in emergencies. An airstrip will also be built on this expressway, which will be used to deal with the challenges put forth by China through Nepal.

READ | Ram Navami 2023: Puja muhurat timings, significance, WhatsApp quotes, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

This Gorakhpur-Shamli Green Field Economic Corridor Expressway will pass through these cities of Uttar Pradesh

This expressway will connect the western end of Uttar Pradesh with the eastern end. For this, a survey is being done in the districts of Santakbirnagar, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, etc. Connecting Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, this expressway will reach Shamli.

The 594 km Ganga Expressway is also included in this, through which the cities and rural areas situated on the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh will get better road connectivity. All these expressways will also prove helpful for industrial development in Uttar Pradesh and the economic progress of the citizens of the state.