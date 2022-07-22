Search icon
Rajasthan: Tensions prevail in Alwar as miscreants assault a Sikh man, cut his hair

The miscreants allegedly approached the victim, beat him up, put red chili powder in his eyes, and cut his hair, all of which are forbidden by Sikhism

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Screengrab/Twitter

Things escalated at Milkapur village in Alwar, Rajasthan, after 4-5 youths allegedly harassed and abused one Gurbaksh Singh, a former granthi of a nearby Gurudwara.

The miscreants allegedly approached the victim, beat him up, put red chili powder in his eyes, and cut his hair, all of which are forbidden by Sikhism.

Several Sikhs took to the streets and held a dharna outside the Alwar Police Station in Rajasthan to protest the harassment meted out to Gurbaksh Singh on the night of Thursday, July 21.

Gurbaksh Singh, the victim, narrated what happened to him on the night of July 21 in a video that has gone viral on social media. He said around 9 p.m. on Thursday, he was on his way from Milakpur to Alavada to buy medicines when he was approached by the miscreants. The teens instructed him to stop his bike and park it on a street corner. They then brought Gurbaksh Singh to a deserted area and sprayed red chili powder into his eyes.

 

Gurbaksh Singh said that the miscreants held him down, placed a knife around his neck, and were ready to kill him when they suddenly halted and confirmed his identity. Gurbaksh Singh introduced himself and said that he was the former Granthi of a Gurudwara in Milakpur.

When the miscreants learned that the victim was a Sikh, they chose not to murder him and instead called one of the man "Jumma," who instructed them to chop off his keshas (unshorn hair), which is forbidden in Sikhism. The attackers then fled, leaving Gurbaksh Singh injured.

After getting the information, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, Additional SP Sarita Singh, ADM Akhilesh Peepal, Shivaji Park Police Station incharge Ramniwas Meena and Ramgarh Police Station incharge Surendra Kumar reached the community health centre to meet Gurbaksh Singh.

The victim provided the police with all of the incident's information. In turn, the police promised to look into the case. Meanwhile, outraged residents surrounded the police station, demanding an immediate inquiry into the incident.

