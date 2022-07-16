Search icon
UP: Tensions prevail after miscreants throw meat pieces in temple in Kannauj

Unidentified miscreants threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple in Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

Representational Image

The incident allegedly took place in Rasoolabad village, which is a part of Talgram police station's jurisdiction. Around 4 am, the residents alerted the police after Jagdish Jatav, the temple priest, discovered the pieces of meat inside the shrine.

When local administration and police officials arrived at the scene, they made sure that the meat was taken out of the temple and the grounds were cleaned.

However, members of local Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

The protestors were assured of strict action against the perpetrators, after which they called the stir and cleared the road", Circle officer of the area Shivpratap Singh said.

"The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits", he added.

Earlier this year, in February 2022, a group of unidentified miscreants threw an objectionable thing suspected to be meat inside the Kalibari Durga Temple located in Phulbaria of Rajmahal police station area in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, raising tensions in the region.

