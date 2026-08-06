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Tension Escalates In West Bengal: Muslim leaders allege police asked mosques to remove loudspeakers for Azan

A controversy erupted in West Bengal after Muslim leaders alleged police verbally asked mosques to remove loudspeakers for azan. BJP govt says it’s enforcing court-mandated noise rules of 55dB day/45dB night.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Tension Escalates In West Bengal: Muslim leaders allege police asked mosques to remove loudspeakers for Azan
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A massive controversy has erupted in West Bengal after several Muslim leaders claimed that mosques across the state were being pressured by cops to remove loudspeakers used for the azan, or call to prayer. 

While there is no written order from the BJP government, several mosques claimed to have received verbal instructions from local police stations on removing loudspeakers.

The Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee is set to take up the issue with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday. Meanwhile, three rebel TMC MPs - former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan - met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and submitted a memorandum over the matter.

The MPs raised concerns over the protection of religious freedom and urged the Home Minister to ensure that rules on controlling noise pollution are implemented without hurting religious sentiments.

What is the controversy all about?

In its first Cabinet meeting, the BJP government had decided to enforce court-mandated noise pollution rules across all religious institutions. As per the rules, the noise limit during the day should be 55 decibels and 45 decibels during the night.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the state police was asked to ensure compliance with the decibel limit. Several imams have said that mosque committees were asked to replace loudspeakers with sound boxes. In fact, according to a report in TOI, over 1,200 mosques and around 200 temples were ordered to remove loudspeakers for violating prescribed noise limits.

Rebel Trinamool MLA Akhruzzaman said people of all faiths have the constitutional right to practise their religion. "This is a secular country. We will raise this issue with the Chief Minister," he said.

Muslim leaders warn of protests

Former Bengal minister and TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury warned of a massive agitation if the issue was not addressed. Chowdhury, who also heads the Bengal unit's Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, alleged that police visited several mosques and pressured their managements to remove loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui indicated that he might approach the High Court. Siddiqui also wrote a letter to the Bengal DGP, urging him to clarify whether any official orders had been issued. He pointed out that several mosque committees had already reduced the volume of loudspeakers. Those violating the rules should be issued formal notices and be allowed to be heard, Siddiqui further said.

BJP rejects criticism

The ruling BJP dismissed the criticism. Bengal BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya said that while everyone had the democratic right to protest, political parties should avoid "double standards". "This is a democratic country. Anyone is free to protest... this is not the rule of Babur, nor is it a Tughlaq-style administration," he said.

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