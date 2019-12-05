Tension between Bengal Governor and Mamata govt escalates as Assembly speaker stays away during Dhankhar’s visit

The tension between the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further escalated on Thursday after the Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee stayed away during his visit to the assembly premises.

On arrival at the Assembly on Thursday morning, the Governor observed that Assembly gate designated for his entry – Gate 3 of South Portico - was closed and had been locked up. Neither the speaker of the assembly nor the deputy speaker was present at the gate to receive him.

“My Secretary received a call from Assembly Secretary that Speaker wants to have lunch with me. They even extended the invite to my wife. I may not agree with the speaker, but I was happy with the invite. But, what happened suddenly that the speaker could not be present here. Everything happened in a span of one and a half hours when I was informed that the speaker will not remain available,” the Governor said.

Yet another flashpoint in Bengal’s politics as Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar arrives at Legislative Assembly, Speaker stays away. Gate 3 designated for his entry remained closed. Later, he enters through Gate 2 @dna @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/SqDXqcZhyz — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 5, 2019

With no one to receive him at the gates and his designated gate being locked up, Dhankhar alleged it was a total collapse of democracy in the state.

“There was not a single person to show me around the Assembly premises, let alone offering me anything. The Assembly may not be in session but it doesn’t mean it will remain closed. The departments stay open. As a governor I’m here to ensure the Constitution is respected but I can see total failure of the democracy in the state,” he added.

Dhankhar had announced his visit to the Assembly late Wednesday night with a tweet.

"Looking forward to a visit to historic West Bengal Assembly at 10.30 am on December 05,2019. The Hon’ble Speaker has been informed as also the Secretary. Would seek to see around the historic building and also visit library," a tweet from Dhankhar's Twitter handle posted at 12:02 am read.

Responding to the governor, Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said that Governor was paying such visits merely for photo ops.

“None of the Governors in the country are doing what he is doing. He is visiting places only for photo ops. If he really wanted to visit the assembly, why didn’t he do it when the session was on? He visited when the assembly was not in session. If he really bothered about upholding the Constitution, he should have signed the bills,” said Chatterjee.

Later in the evening, Dhankhar said in a series of tweets that he "engaged in outreach to the concerned so that we abide by the Constitution."

"To many well wishers of democracy who are concerned at unseemly developments all I can assure is that all through I engaged in outreach to the concerned so that we abide by the constitution. Lack of positive response does not deter me and would continue my persuasive approach," he said.

"Unprecedented and unwholesome events at Calcutta University and Assembly undermining the position of Governor/Chancellor will only spur me to enhance my persuasive efforts so that concerned take to constitutional adherence in public interest and good governance," another tweet read.

"To put record straight when to my dismay I found the gate of Assembly closed, I walked into the Assembly through the gate that was open. My visit was after due notice on previous day to Speaker and there was no word that I should not come. Concerned will reflect & make amends," he added.