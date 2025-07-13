Radhika Yadav case: After killing daughter, Deepak Yadav told his brother, 'I should be...'

Tennis player Radhika Yadav's father, Deepak Yadav, told his brother after killing his daughter that he should be hanged for the crime. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Radhika's uncle Vijay Yadav said none of the family members were aware of what went wrong. Read on to know more on this.

Tennis player Radhika Yadav's father, Deepak Yadav, told his brother after killing his daughter that he should be hanged for the crime. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Radhika's uncle Vijay Yadav said none of the family members were aware of what went down and the sequence of events leading up to Radhika's murder. "Deepak loved his daughter a lot. No one in the family knows till date as to what went wrong. When I spoke to him personally, he said he has committed 'kanya vadh' and should be punished for it. He said he should be hanged for killing his daughter," Vijay said.

Vijay rejects media reports

Rubbishing media reports and some early police claims, Vijay further said that Deepak spent crores of rupees on Radhika's tennis career and also devoted all his time to her. "First find out how much did she earn that people are saying he was dependent on her. To spend two to three crores on someone is a huge thing," he told reporters. "Whatever happened is wrong. We are not in favour of this. Had Deepak shared any of his problems with me, this would not have happened," he added.

Deepak sent to judicial custody

On Thursday, Radhika, a tennis player and coach, was allegedly shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey house in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram's Sector 57. On Saturday, a city court sent Deepak to judicial custody for two weeks. Deepak, a builder, is said to be well off, with handsome rental income from various properties. Meanwhile, police have given a clean chit to Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, saying she neither knew about Deepak's plan to kill their daughter nor did she witness the shooting.