Tennis player Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa ahead of 2022 assembly elections

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections in 2022, veteran tennis player, Leander Paes has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. The announcement was made by party leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, October 29.

Addressing the press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "Happy to inform that Leander Paes joins TMC. I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young."

Another actor and social personality, Nafisa Ali also joined the TMC in Goa at the same event just hours before Leander Paes.

TMC party leader Mamata Banerjee reached Goa on Thursday (October 28) hoping to make some serious inroads in the BJP ruled state.

On her three-day visit to Goa, Mamata Banerjee is making all efforts to make sure that her party leaves no stoned unturned to win the elections. She was heard saying that the BJP workers in Goa call her anti-Hindu and as per them her party initials 'TMC' stands for - temple, mosque and church.

She also said that her main goal is not to divide the votes of the state but make the state strong and sufficient.

The TMC will contest upon all 40 seats in the state in the upcoming polls and has managed to induct several local leaders in the party.