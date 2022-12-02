Tenant will be required to pay up to 4 times the rent as fine if he refuses to vacate, check what rule says

Tenancy law: Many problems have surfaced in India, including the eviction of a tenant for nonpayment of rent and the tenant's refusal to leave the property despite repeated demands from the owner. The government has enacted laws protecting the rights of the landlord and renter in order to resolve these conflicts.

Additionally, this law safeguards the tenant from paying excessive rent. In order to balance and safeguard the interests of both landlords and tenants, a rent control act was passed in 1948. Each state has its own rent control laws, such as the Delhi Rent Control Act of 1958 and the Maharashtra Rent Control Act of 1999. Some laws, meanwhile, apply in every state.

What if the tenant refuses to vacate:

A tenant is required by law to pay increased rent to the landlord if they have paid the house's rent but refuse to leave despite repeated demands from the landlord. The renter will, however, be responsible for the increased rent if the leasing agreement expires and is not renewed.

The renter will be required to pay double the rent for the first two months and up to four times thereafter; however, if he decides to extend the lease within that period, he will still not be required to pay the additional fee.

Additionally, if a tenant or member of his family suffers any unforeseen circumstances, the landlord can permit them to live in the house for a month or until the end of the incident. The landlord has the option to waive the rent if he so chooses.

Tenant and landlord should sign a written agreement:

Drafting a document before renting a room or a house to a tenant is absolutely important under the law. No landlord or tenant may assert their rights if there was no agreement made while renting the house.