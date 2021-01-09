Maharashtra: 10 newborn babies killed in Bhandara hospital fire; CM orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the Bhandara District General Hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Thackeray expressed deep sorrow over the death of infants who died in the fire at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed deep sorrow over the death of newborn babies in a fire that broke out in a child care unit at the district hospital in Bhandara. As soon as he came to know about the incident, he spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope and directed an immediate inquiry into the whole incident. The Chief Minister has also spoken to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police and they too have been directed to investigate," CMO said.

The fire, due to a suspected electrical short-circuit, erupted around 1.45 am when the mothers and relatives of the infants were fast asleep and quickly engulfed the Sick & Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital.

Around that time, a nurse on duty happened to pass by the ward, noticed the smoke inside and raised an alarm as other hospital staffers rushed to the spot.

At least 10 infants -- a majority of them less than 3-months-old -- had perished due to suffocation and another 7 were saved.

Though the police have not declared the cause of the blaze, it is suspected that an electrical short-circuit led to an air-conditioner blast, followed by a fire with thick smoke billowing in the ward and the resultant deaths due to suffocation.

Expressing his grief over the incident, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he will visit the incident site at 5 pm today, adding that a probe is ordered and the guilty will not be spared. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, District Guardian Minister Vishwajeet Kadam, Maharashtra Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, other senior leaders have expressed grief over the incident.

"I am deeply shocked by the fire incident in Bhandara. My heartfelt sympathies with the families of those who have lost their infants in the tragedy," Kovind said.

महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा में हुए अग्नि हादसे में शिशुओं की असामयिक मृत्यु से मुझे गहरा दुख हुआ है। इस ह्रदय विदारक घटना में अपनी संतानों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 9, 2021

"Heart-wrenching tragedy where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi said in a message.

Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of kids in the fire and said: "The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families..."

"The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives. I appeal to Maharashtra government to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured and deceased," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

