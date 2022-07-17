Bureaucratic reshuffle: 5 IAS, 10 IPS officers transferred in UP, DM and SP of Kannauj removed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made a major reshuffle in the administrative departmen. The Yogi government transferred 5 IAS officers including the district magistrates' of two districts. At the same time, ten IPS officials were also transferred.

DM of Kannauj, Rakesh Mishra was removed barely an hour after the Superitendent of police Rajesh Srivastava was removed.

It may be recalled that violence erupted in Kannauj on Saturday night after meat was thrown in a temple compound and the gate of a graveyard was broken thereafter.

Tension had prevailed in the village on Saturday after the items were found at the entrance of the temple. After the recovery was made, some people indulged in arson while protesting against the incident. A separate FIR was lodged in connection with the arson, along with two other FIRs, the police informed.

A senior officer said that SP Rajesh Srivastava and DM Rakesh Kumar were removed from their postings. “The new DM will be Shubrant Shukla, while the SP will be Kunwar Anupam Singh,” said the officer.

“The Station House Officer of Talgram has also been suspended, and the new SHO is Jitendra Pratap Singh,” an officer said.

Transfer of 5 IAS officers

IAS Shubhrant Kumar Shukla has been appointed as District Magistrate of Kannauj. He was till now the District Magistrate of Chitrakoot. Abhishek Anand, who was Municipal Commissioner of Bareilly Municipal Corporation, has been posted as District Magistrate, Chitrakoot.

Similarly, Jagdish, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, has been posted as Special Secretary, Excise Department. Khempal Singh has been made Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj. Till now he was appointed on the post of Additional Commissioner and Additional Registrar in the Cooperation Department.

IAS Nidhi Gupta Vats has been appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Bareilly Municipal Corporation. Till now she was working as Special Secretary in the Excise Department.



Transfer of 10 IPS officers

Anupam Kulshrestha, who returned from central deputation, has been made ADG traffic. Mohit Agarwal has been given the responsibility of ADG Technical Services.

Bhajaniram Meena has been made ADG Rules and Manual. At the same time, SP PTC Sitapur Shafiq Ahmed has been sent to waiting. Shafiq Ahmed was accused of discrimination against subordinates.

Apart from this, Radhe Mohan Bhardwaj has been made Commandant 28th Corps PAC Etawah. Himanshu Kumar has been given the responsibility of Commandant 23rd Corps PAC Moradabad and Shalini has been given the responsibility of Commandant 41st Corps PAC Ghaziabad.