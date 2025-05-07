Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General responded to India's strike, 'Operation Sindoor' and firstly called India's response to Pahalgam terrorist attack as “temporary pleasure”while further adding that this “will be replaced by enduring grief.”

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on early hours of Wednesday. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General responded to India's strike and firstly called India's response to Pahalgam terrorist attack as “temporary pleasure”while further adding that this “will be replaced by enduring grief.” The ISPR's official statement further read, “Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing” and The DG added, referring to India's strike, “will not go unanswered”.

“India has struck three places from air. Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad… All planes of Pakistan Air Force are airborne. All strikes were made by India from its own airspace,” ISPR's statement further read. “Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered. The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief,” it added.

The strike was a prompt and “appropriately” response from the Indian Army. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.