‘Tell everyone who’s spreading religious bigotry’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams NSA Ajit Doval over PFI ban

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been known to attack the Centre and BJP from time to time, targeted National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, saying that he should reveal the real elements behind spreading religious bigotry in the country.

This comes shortly after NSA Ajit Doval issued several remarks on countering radical forces that spread religious bigotry and create animosity in the nation. Owaisi, slamming these comments by Doval, said that the NSA is “mincing words”.

While speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Sunday, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “We were expecting that NSA should tell everyone who are these 'some elements' who are spreading bigotry. Why is he mincing words? He should tell.”

This came just a few hours after NSA Ajit Doval urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.

As several incidents of religious discord in the country have come forward over the past few months, Doval said during a conference, “Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally.”

During an interfaith conference organized by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, the NSA urged everyone to raise their voice against religious bigotry, after passing a resolution advocating a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) for pursuing a "divisive agenda" and indulging in "anti-national activities".

Though Asaduddin Owaisi did not answer the question of whether PFI should be banned in India or not, he slammed the comments made by Doval on the issue, saying that the NSA has been mincing words when it comes to this issue.

The PFI, a radical Islamic outfit, has been on the radar of security agencies over its suspected role in several incidents of riots in the country.

When asked that he is considered the hardliner in the country, the AIMIM chief quipped, "In India, we are the only hardliners and all others are pure."

(With PTI inputs)

