Telegram loses fight against Centre’s NEET paper leak ban as Delhi HC rejects plea

Delhi High Court expressed satisfaction with the procedure followed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to restrict access to the platform. What did the court say on the Telegram vs Centre fight?

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Telegram challenging the Centre's decision to block the messaging platform till June 22, to prevent paper-leak ahead of NEET 2026 Re-Examination, which is scheduled on June 21.

Delhi HC dismisses Telegram's plea against Centre

While acknowledging the concerns with the examination, the court upheld the temporary ban imposed by the government. While hearing the case' TELEGRAM FZ LLC & ANR v. UNION OF INDIA & ORS', Justice Tejas Karia asked, “How can we stop the rights of 150 million people just because one set of citizens are appearing in examinations?”

While dismissing the plea, the court said that the government was empowered under Section 69A to direct the blocking of access to Telegram. Justice Tejas Karia, pronouncing the order, expressed satisfaction with the procedure followed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to restrict access to the platform, given the emergency nature of the issue. The bench rejected the challenge based on the non-supply of reasons, according to LiveLaw.

"We have also held that the test of proportionality is satisfied as requirements, namely, a legitimate objective, nexus of action with the measure adopted, necessity of the measure is met and least restrictive measures have been adopted," said the court.

"We have also held that under Section 2(1) IT Act, there is no reason to exclude platforms like Petitioner from the ambit of ‘information," the court added.

"After considering all arguments, we found that given the emergency nature of impugned orders, Respondent strictly followed the procedure," said the court while pronouncing the verdict.

With the court siding with the government, Telegram will remain inaccessible in India until June 22, when the temporary order is scheduled to end.

Telegram vs Government

Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam, the Centre had imposed the restriction citing concerns that Telegram was being used by organised cheating networks to circulate leaked examination material. Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government blocked Telegram until June 22, a day after the NEET re-exam. The block followed recommendations by the NTA and the Education Ministry.

Following this, Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, posted that the ban punishes 150million users, not leak “insiders”, and leaks moved to other apps anyway.

Telegram moved to the High Court, challenging the temporary 'blanket ban', arguing that the government had unfairly targeted the platform while permitting other social media intermediaries to continue operating without similar restrictions. The company contended that the action violated Article 14 of the Constitution and lacked proportionality.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Telegram, said the Centre’s emergency block under Rule 9 had no “application of mind” and the officer just “parroted” allegations.

Telegram said only specific post removals were needed, not a blanket ban. It claimed the “leaked paper wasn’t real” and it had taken down 900+ NEET-related links using AI/ML tools.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the Centre, said Telegram’s Bot infrastructure, auto-mirroring, anonymous numbers, and VPN features make it hard for law enforcement to trace and stop leaks. He called the ban “least restrictive” and “temporary, event-linked” till June 22.