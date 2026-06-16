Telegram CEO Pavel Durov slams ban ahead of NEET-UG retest, says decision 'punishes users not culprits'

Telegram's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has slammed the government's decision to temporarily ban the messaging app in India. He said that the decision will have severe impact on millions of its users rathar than preventing the bigger issue.

Telegram's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has slammed the government's decision to temporarily ban the messaging app in India. He said that the decision will have severe impact on millions of its users rathar than preventing the bigger issue. The move aims to stop cheating and misinformation ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

He claimed that India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because "some users shared leaked exam questions" and that "leaks have moved to other apps".

"India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India - not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps," Pavel Durov wrote on X.

Telegram banned in India

India has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram app ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam due to widespread allegations that exam papers were leaked on the platform.

After Telegram channels started sharing claims of leaked question papers, fake screenshots, and promises of guaranteed access to the exam, the National Testing Agency released its strongest statement so far. It explained why Telegram access is being temporarily limited in India and why one of the app’s key features has been turned off.

The Internet Freedom Foundation release objected to the directions announced today in the National Testing Agency's statement on action concerning the Telegram platform.

"On the NTA's recommendation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricted access to the whole of Telegram in India until 22 June 2026, and has separately ordered the platform to switch off message-editing for every Indian user until 30 June 2026...," the press release said.

It also said that Section 69A and the Blocking Rules of 2009 framed under it allow the Government to block access to specific 'information' on a computer resource.

NTA defends ban

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday defended the government's decision to temporarily restrict Telegram ahead of the re-NEET-UG 2026 examination, saying there was "no option" left as the platform was being misused by fraudsters to sell fake question papers and exploit anxious students.

In an interview with ANI, Singh also alleged that some of the channels involved in selling fake papers were being operated from countries "which are not the best friends of India."

The Centre imposed temporary restrictions on Telegram in India ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, citing widespread misuse of the platform by fake paper leak channels and delays in removing such content despite repeated complaints.