Telecom operators launch caller tune to spread awareness about Coronavirus

In an attempt to increase awareness about the coronavirus, the Department of Telecom (DoT) urged telecom operators to spread messages of the do's and don't as a caller tune in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that in a quest to spread awareness, a special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune has been launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out.

The Indian telecom operators BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio have already implemented the initiative so that it can raise awareness among its customers.

"To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of #COVIDー19, the Central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections. They have set coughing sounds as the default caller tune to educate people about the deadly virus" the health ministry Official twitted.

The caller-tune starts out with a coughing sound, followed by messages on preventive measures that need to be taken in order to stay protected from the virus.

The message also provides the helpline number-+91-11-23797-8046, for further assistance and information on the virus.

However, if a user has already subscribed to a caller tune, the message will not play.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India rose to 39 after Kerala Health Minister informed that five new positive cases have been admitted to a hospital in the state.

"Five new positive cases of #Coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards here. Three people recently returned from Italy due to which two more got the disease here in Pathanamthitta district," KK Shailaja informed.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry reported three positive Coronavirus cases in India. Out of the three cases, two cases were reported from Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman. Earlier in the day, Punjab reported two fresh cases of coronavirus. Both the patients came back from Italy, and have been admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting of various ministries to review the situation on novel coronavirus and action taken so far.

The meeting was attended by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Dr Vinod K Paul, Member Niti Ayog; and General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretaries of Health, Pharma, Civil Aviation, External Affairs, Health Research, Home, Shipping, NDMA and other officials.

During the meeting, Secretary of Department of Pharma conveyed about the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other consumables for use in India.