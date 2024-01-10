Headlines

Telangana woman arrested for murder of transgender husband by hiring contract killers

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

The woman, who allegedly offered ₹ 18 lakh for the 'supari' (contract) to eliminate the 35-year-old transgender person, had paid ₹ 4.6 lakh to two hired persons and got the transgender person "killed" on December 11 last year.

A 30-year-old woman from Siddipet district of Telangana, allegedly got her estranged husband, a transgender person, murdered using contract killers, and was arrested along with the two men hired to commit the crime, police said on Sunday.

Police, who had initially registered a case of mysterious death, during the investigation arrested the woman and the two hired killers on Saturday on murder charges.

The couple had got married in 2014 and had a child in 2015. In 2019, the husband underwent gender reassignment surgery to become a woman. Since then, they had been living apart, the official said.

The transgender person subsequently started "harassing" the woman, who worked as an accountant in a private school, police asserted.

The school management removed the woman from her job over the "nuisance". Disgusted over it, the woman decided to kill her estranged husband, police said.

As per the plan, the contract killers made the transgender person drink beer and later smothered her to death with pillows in her sleep, police added.

(with agency inputs)

 
