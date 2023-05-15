Telangana will see Ram Rajya in 5 months: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confident of BJP win

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, Telangana | Photo: ANI

Exuding confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Ram Rajya will come in Telangana in five months. Addressing Hindu Ekta Yatra organised by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday, Sarma said that rule of `razakars` will end in Telangana soon and rule of Ram will come.

Razakars are referred to volunteers who had opposed Hyderabad State`s accession to India. The Assam CM alleged that the Telangana government headed by KCR government spent 9 years appeasing only the ruling family and minorities.

He remarked that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may have changed the name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) but people of Telangana will ensure that they take VRS (voluntary retirement) when elections are held in November.

Sarma also took a dig at BRS over alleged involvement of its leaders in Delhi liquor scam. He alleged that AAP and BRS joined hands to steal the public money.

Both Sarma and Bandi Sanjay repeatedly used the words `Razakars`, `Pakistan`, `Owaisi` in their speeches and claimed that the Ekta Yatra was aimed at exposing the injustices meted out to Hindus due to the collusion between BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Sarma alleged that after the victory of Congress party in Karnataka, Pakistan-backed terrorists and members of a community raised slogans of `Pakistan Zinabad`. Stating that BJP is a saviour of Hindutva, he claimed that people of Karnataka were feeling bad for its defeat.

Earlier, talking to reporters, the Assam Chief Minister said the Congress party won just one state but making tall claims. He said BJP won several states but it never over-reacted.

At the Yatra, he said that his government in Assam was working to stop love jihad in Assam. "We`re also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam. I will close 300 more Madrassas this year," he said and challenged AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to stop him.

Sarma said he was also working to end polygamy and implement uniform civil code. He remarked that in Assam, there were instances where Hindu girls were lured the way as shown in the movie `The Kerala Story`.

Both Sarma and Bandi Sanjay appealed to people to watch the movie to understand `Love Jihad`. Sanjay had invited the entire team of `The Kerala Story` at the Hindu Ekta Yatra. The film`s director Sudipto Sen tweeted that they could not attend due to some emergency health issue.

“Today we’re supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due to some emergency health issues. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us," he wrote.