Telangana vet rape-murder: CM KC Rao instructs setting up a fast-track court, promises stringent action

Amid a national outrage after a female veterinary doctor was raped and charred to death in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday instructed the setting up of a fast-track court to hear the case and promised stringent action against the perpetrators.

"The Chief Minister has instructed officials that the accused of the woman veterinary doctor's ghastly murder should be inquired on a fast track basis and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. The Chief Minister also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case," according to an official release issued from the office of the Telangana CM.

The statement further added that the "verdict should come quickly and the Chief Minister announced that the government would extend all necessary help and support to the members of the victim's family."

Police has arrested four persons in the case so far and a local court on Saturday sent them to a 14-day judicial remand.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

On Saturday, hundreds of locals staged a protest since Saturday morning outside the police station demanding that the accused be publicly hanged, with people even throwing slippers on police personnel. As repeated requests by the officials failed to disperse the crowd, the force had to resort to lathi-charge to maintain law and order.

Earlier on Saturday, Shadnagar Bar Association announced that it will not provide any legal support to the four accused involved in the case.

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.