Telangana: TRS wins MLC bypolls in Nalgonda, Warangal and Ranga Reddy constituencies

TRS nominees Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) and P Mahender Reddy (Ranga Reddy) defeated their Congress rivals in the bypolls, held on May 31, official sources said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 03:14 PM IST

The ruling TRS in Telangana Monday emerged victorious in Legislative Council bypolls from Nalgonda, Warangal and Ranga Reddy Local Authorities' constituencies.

TRS nominees Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) and P Mahender Reddy (Ranga Reddy) defeated their Congress rivals in the bypolls, held on May 31, official sources said.

The win in the MLC bypolls brings cheer to the TRS which faced unexpected results in Lok Sabha polls. The party bagged nine of the total 17 seats, conceding four to the BJP and three to the Congress.

After its massive victory in the Assembly polls held in December last year, TRS was widely expected to secure 13-14 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Chinnapa Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, and Mahender Reddy on their triumph.

He thanked the representatives of local bodies who handed a "one-sided victory" to TRS candidates, a party release said.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, also congratulated the winners and complimented the party's leadership in districts. 

The three MLC by-polls were necessitated as sitting MLCs resigned in December last. 

