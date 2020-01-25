Telangana: TRS cruises towards victory in municipal body polls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters began celebrating at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday after it became clear that the TRS was cruising towards a victory at the municipal polls.

Party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked the people of the state for voting in support of them. "Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, TRS has won every single election, whether it is the Assembly elections, parliamentary elections or the local elections. I want to thank the people of Telangana for reposing faith in our party," Rao told news agency ANI.

He pointed out that out of the 139 municipal bodies that had gone to polls, the TRS was winning in over 100.

As of 7:30 PM on January 25 (Saturday), the results were declared by the Election Commission for 1,282 wards of the total 3,535 wards that went to polls across 139 municipal bodies in the state.

Of these 1,282 wards, TRS has already been declared the winner in 784 wards. Congress has won in 243 wards while the BJP has won 88 wards as of now. Besides these, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won in 36 wards while the Independents registered victory in 98 wards.

The Telangana local municipal body polls were held on January 22.