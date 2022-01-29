Telangana to reopen educational institutions from THIS date - Check details

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department.

In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in educational institutions. She said school management, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16. The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

Similarly, Karnataka has also announced relaxations in COVID-19 and decided to reopen schools for classes 1-9 from January 31. The decision was taken after the state saw a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The state authority has also announced other relaxations with restaurants, bars, sports complexes, etc will be allowed to remain open at 50 per cent capacity.