Telangana to release Rs 500 crores for 'Dalit Bandhus in Huzurabad assembly

The Telangana government released Rs 500 crores for the implementation of the 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' scheme in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Monday (August 9) where by-elections are likely to be held soon.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is going ahead with the implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad from August 16, unfazed by the criticism from the opposition and some NGOs.

The Government Order, issued by the Scheduled Castes Development Department, permitted the Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-operative Development Corporation (TSCCDC) to release Rs 500 crore to Karimnagar District Collector for implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis in saturation mode. Acting on the government order, the TSCCDC Managing Director released the money to the Collector.

The government said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each of the identified Dalit families and to promote entrepreneurship among them. Under the first phase, 100 families from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies will be identified. The government has announced the allocation of Rs 1,200 crore for the scheme.

The opposition parties have termed the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme a political stunt. NGO Forum for Good Governance urged the Election Commission to stop its implementation in the Huzurabad assembly saying it was clearly aimed to lure the voters. Some activists have also moved the high court challenging the implementation of a pilot project in Huzurabad.

