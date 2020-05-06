Telangana to allow liquor shops to open from today with 16% hike on prices

Two days after several states allowed liquor shops to open during the lockdown, the Telangana government has also followed that path and decided to open all shops except the ones in containment zones from Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The government has imposed a 16 per cent hike on the liquor prices.

It was also decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till 29 May, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As per reports, the CM said that there will be strict rules for opening the liquor shops as the government will not tolerate the chaotic situation witnessed in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities. The shops will open from 10 am to 6 pm and sell liquor only to those wearing masks.

KCR said the government had to allow liquor shops to open as all four states which share borders with Telangana have re-opened them. "If we don't open shops here, it will lead to smuggling from neighbouring states," he said.

With the start of phase 3 of lockdown, the Central government had allowed various business, including liquor shops, to operate by following social distancing norms.

However, huge crowds have been seen at shops selling liquor where following social distancing norms become difficult. As a result, some areas were forced to close the shops again.

On the other hand, the state governments are presumably attempting to levy a charge on the sale of liquor to generate revenues on the consumption of alcohol and use it for stimulus amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as India copes with a struggling economy.