Telangana teen arrested for sending death threat emails to Mukesh Ambani

The Mumbai Police are actively seeking information from the Belgian-based email service provider to trace the sender's identity.

A 19-year-old individual named Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardh, hailing from Telangana, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for sending threatening emails to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The emails demanded a ransom of Rs 400 crore and conveyed serious consequences if the demand was not met. Vanpardh had been sending multiple threatening emails to Ambani and his family over the past few months, warning of harm if they did not comply with his demands.

The accused, Vanpardh, has been placed in police custody until November 8, following his court appearance.

Mukesh Ambani has received three such death threats in recent months, with the latest one, again demanding Rs 400 crore, originating from the same email address as the previous threats and being traced back to Belgium. In response, the Mumbai Police have increased security measures around Ambani's residence, Antilia, located on Altamount Road. The threats explicitly stated that the police could not track or arrest the sender, and the security measures were described as inadequate.

The Mumbai Police are actively seeking information from the Belgian-based email service provider to trace the sender's identity.

Previously, an individual claiming to be Shadab Khan sent a threatening email to Mukesh Ambani, demanding a ransom of Rs 20 crore. This email also came from a Belgian corporate address and included threats of harm if the money was not paid. A subsequent threat, again from the same email ID, increased the ransom to Rs 200 crore.

These developments have raised concerns about the security of one of India's most prominent business figures, Mukesh Ambani, who is not only Asia's wealthiest person but also ranks ninth on the global rich list. He already benefits from 'Z' Plus security provided by the central government, with government security forces forming the primary layer of protection and private guards providing an additional security ring.