Telangana starts Rs 80,000-cr project to end water woes

It has been asking the Central government to help it

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated world’s largest engineering marvel, Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, at Medigadda Barrage in Kaleshwaram of Bhoopalpally district. The Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was also present during the inaugural function.

The total estimated cost to finish this project is Rs 80,000 crores and till now the Telangana government has spent Rs 25,000 crores (approximately). It has been asking the Central government to help it.

Generally, lift irrigation schemes come up on ground level on the banks of a river or catchment areas to pump water to draw water. This modern engineering marvel KLIP package eight pumping station lies nearly 150 metres underground. The pump station has five floors with each floor houses lifting operations. While the fourth floor houses transformer bay, the third floor has a control room. The second floor is a battery and motor room and first floor IT panel and pump floor. The ground floor has a compressor.

The project is likely to give direct benefits to farmers through improving irrigation and allayed and rural improvement activity. Not only farmers but the entire Telangana will be benefited. Food grains particularly paddy production will improve and fish, sheep, animal husbandry and poultry activity get momentum and employment opportunities will be improved. Drinking water will also be available throughout the year and green cover will be improved and water transportation possible in the Godavari between Sripada Sagar Yellampalli and Medigadda throughout the year. Environmental development particularly fauna and flora, wildlife and green cover improvement is possible in the dry area also because of water storage.

The project will benefits which includes increased agriculture yield, guarantee crop, increasing of crop intensity and area, agriculture diversification, commercial crops improvement and fish production increasing is possible. This project will give assurance for employment, crop production, food security, poverty eradication and improvement of health. 

