Telangana SSC Board 10th Supplementary Exams 2019: Results released, check at bse.telangana.gov.in

Here is how you can check Telangana SSC Board 10th supplementary exam results 2019.

Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations on Saturday, July 6, announced the result of SSC supplementary exam. The supplementary exams of Telangana SSC Board were conducted from June 10-24, 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. They can also check the results of SSC exams via SMS.

Telangana Board 10th SSC supplementary exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to official board website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Go to "QUICK LINKS" section on the right side of the home where you will see a lit of recent announcements.

Step 3: Click on "S.S.C A.S.E , JUNE - 2019 Results"

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click summit.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of the mark sheet for future reference.

Check results via SMS: Students who appeared in the exam can also check the results by sending an SMS. Type "TS 10" followed by a space and your roll Number and send it to 56263.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam

This year's Telangana Board SSC results were declared on May 13 in which 92.43% of students passed the exam. The board conducted the 10th exam from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Those who failed and could not clear a subject had to appear for supplementary exams. The minimum passing percentage in the board is 35%.

About Telangana SSC Board:

Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The directorate is popularly known as SSC Board and is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of other examinations.

Major Examinations

DGE’s office conducts SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year. This is the major examination with a registration of 12.15 lakh candidates for Annual (March -2014) examinations and 3.34 lakh candidates for Advanced Supplementary Examinations(May/June -2014).