Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision

A tragic accident occurred near Chevella in Telangana when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus carrying 40 passengers. The impact caused the gravel to fall on the bus, resulting in 16 deaths and 8 injuries, according to a PTI report. This comes hours after the Rajasthan tragedy killed 15.

According to ANI, the road accident took place during the early hours near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials. Several people were injured due to the intensity of the accident. "A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

The bus was coming from the opposite direction at Mirjaguda near Chevella in the Rangareddy district. According to Chevella ACP B Kishan, the RTC bus started at Tandur, and it was supposed to reach Chevella. The truck was in the right lane when it crashed into the bus."We have to verify whether the accident occurred while the truck driver was attempting to overtake or if he was driving in the wrong direction," the DCP said. "The accident occurred on the Bijapur highway. We are removing the bodies and the injured from the bus and shifting them to hospitals. Traffic is being diverted on both sides," the DCP added.

Telangana CMO posted on X, "CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the severe road accident. He spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release. The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The minister instructed TGSRTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.



(With inputs from agencies)