FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma

US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'

Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma

Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman, praises superstar for 'serving justice'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision

A tragic accident occurred near Chevella in Telangana when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus. The impact caused the gravel to fall on the bus, resulting in 16 deaths and 8 injuries, according to a PTI report. This comes hours after the Rajasthan tragedy killed 15.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 09:52 AM IST

Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A tragic accident occurred near Chevella in Telangana when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus carrying 40 passengers. The impact caused the gravel to fall on the bus, resulting in 16 deaths and 8 injuries, according to a PTI report. This comes hours after the Rajasthan tragedy killed 15.

According to ANI, the road accident took place during the early hours near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials. Several people were injured due to the intensity of the accident. "A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

 

The bus was coming from the opposite direction at Mirjaguda near Chevella in the Rangareddy district. According to Chevella ACP B Kishan, the RTC bus started at Tandur, and it was supposed to reach Chevella. The truck was in the right lane when it crashed into the bus."We have to verify whether the accident occurred while the truck driver was attempting to overtake or if he was driving in the wrong direction," the DCP said. "The accident occurred on the Bijapur highway. We are removing the bodies and the injured from the bus and shifting them to hospitals. Traffic is being diverted on both sides," the DCP added.

Telangana CMO posted on X, "CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the severe road accident. He spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release. The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The minister instructed TGSRTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.


(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma
Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final
US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'
US President Donald Trump claims Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests
Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'
Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman, praises superstar for 'serving justice'
Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision
Telangana road accident: At least 16 dead, 8 injured in truck-RTC bus collision
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish K
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE