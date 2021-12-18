Telangana reports 12 more Omicron cases, India tally at 143

The number of Omicron cases in Telangana rose to 20 with 12 more people testing positive for the new coronavirus variant on Saturday.

Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared at risk by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said. The samples of three persons are awaited for their Omicron variant status.

Meanwhile, Telangana today logged 185 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,430, while the death toll rose to 4,014 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5:30 pm today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 205 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,71,655. The number of active cases was 3,761, the bulletin said.

It said 41,484 samples were tested today and the total number tested to date was 2,92,59,376. The samples tested per million population were 7,86,119.

