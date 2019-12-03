Telangana rape-muder case: Court to issue order on Cyberabad Police's plea seeking 10-day custody of four accused

In the case involving the brutal rape, and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Telangana which triggered massive outrage, the Shadnagar court on Tuesday will issue an order on Cyberabad Police petition seeking 10-day custody of the four accused.

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

Cyberabad police arrested four persons in the case on November 28 and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.

The accused are currently lodged in Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central jail.

The two truck drivers and two cleaners gang-raped and killed the victim near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, and later took the body to a location near Shadnagar town, setting it on fire.

On Saturday, hundreds of locals staged a protest outside the police station demanding that the accused be publicly hanged, with people even throwing slippers on police personnel. As repeated requests by the officials failed to disperse the crowd, the force had to resort to lathi-charge to maintain law and order.

The students of Osmania University, Hyderabad held a protest demanding justice for the rape victim.

The protests against the incident boiled over to other parts in the country like Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Jalandhar, Lucknow. On Monday, students of Presidency University, Kolkata held a protest, demanding swift action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The incident in Telangana caused a major uproar in the Parliament. Several MPs condemned the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the incident by calling it an 'inhuman act' and said that the government was ready to bring forth stricter laws to tackle cases of brutality against women.

"I think it's time, whether it's Nirbhaya or Kathua, or whatever happened in Hyderabad...the people now want the government to answer how much these people have received justice," said Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday.