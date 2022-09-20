Search icon
Telangana: Rajdhani Express runs over three railway workers in Peddapalli

The dead have been sent to the Government Hospital in Peddapalli for autopsies, and the Railway Police have claimed an inquiry is underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Telangana: Rajdhani Express runs over three railway workers in Peddapalli
Representational Image

Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express near Peddapalli district headquarters in Telangana on Tuesday.

According to police, railway employee Durgaiah of Mahabubabad, contract workers Pegada Srinivas (Peddapalli) and Venu (Sultanabad) were working on a railway track at Peddapalli.

“At around 4 PM today, the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi proceeding towards Bengaluru hit the trio,” the police said.

It was said a goods train was moving on another track and the three did not anticipate the arrival of Rajdhani Express on the track they were working, the police said.

The Railway Police said an investigation was on. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Peddapalli for postmortem, the police added.

