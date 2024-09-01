Telangana Rains: One dead, 99 trains cancelled as heavy rainfall lashes state

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review with ministers on Sunday as heavy rains lashed parts of the state.

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad on Sunday and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review with ministers, officials and elected members. A woman died and three others were feared washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts on Sunday.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on South Central Railway (SCR) network, as many as 99 trains were cancelled and four trains were partially cancelled while 54 trains were diverted, an SCR official said.

In view of the state witnessing incessant rains, Reddy, reviewed the situation in the rain-affected areas, and spoke to ministers - Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha and Jupalli Krishna Rao over the phone and enquired about the relief operations in the submerged areas, an official release said.

Following the Home Minister's orders, nine NDRF teams, three each from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, have been dispatched to Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said. In its weather warning, the Met Centre here on Sunday said very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana from 1300 hours of Sunday to 0830 hours of September 2. It issued a red warning for this forecast.

The SCR official said due to incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past 24 hours there has been flooding and breaches in Kazipet to Vijayawada section and five trains in that section were stranded even as officials moved 15 trains via a diverted path.

Hyderabad also witnessed heavy rains and the continued overnight downpour led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

