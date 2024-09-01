Twitter
Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...

HomeIndia

India

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

IMD has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for all districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed
In view of heavy rains across the state, the government has directed the district to implement measures to prevent loss of life and property as heavy rains hit various parts of Telangana causing flooding in low-lying regions and disrupting road connections between some villages.

IMD has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for all districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked all government department officials to be on high alert. 

The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity, and Health Departments are on high alert. 

Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.

As per the instructions of the CM, the Chief Secretary and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners, Corporations, and Municipal Commissioners of all districts. 

The top officials have been asked to review the field-level situation from time to time and take necessary action. According to the latest update on the weather report from Telangana, Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next 3 days.

"Red warning had been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and North East districts have been issued red warning and north & south districts have been issued orange warning for today and tomorrow. All districts have been issued heavy rainfall warning. GHMC will have moderate rains and heavy rains at certain times. Hyderabad is issued orange warning for today and tomorrow," Nagaratnam said.

In a press release, IMD on Saturday said that the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana, adding that very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, a few places in Warangal, and isolated places in B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy Districts of Telangana.

The IMD has issued a red alert and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Sunday.The IMD has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain at a few places in the districts Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Medak of Telangana on Sunday. 

(with inputs from ANI)

