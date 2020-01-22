Telangana: Polling underway for 120 municipalities, nine municipal corporations

Polling for nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities is currently underway in Telangana today (January 22).

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Over 53.37 lakh people will vote in the elections on Wednesday, and the results will be declared on January 25.

The parties fighting it out in the elections are ruling TRS and rival parties like Congress, BJP, TJS, CPI and TDP.

The total number of municipal wards in 129 urban local bodies is 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

1438 polling stations have been set up across nine municipal corporations and 6325 stations in 120 municipalities.

The polls are being held to elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2727 councillors for 120 municipalities.

A total of 12,898 candidates are in the fray for the 2,727 municipal wards and 325 corporators.

Measures have been taken to conduct free and fair polls, the state election commissioner said.

50,000 police personnel have been deployed for the polls.