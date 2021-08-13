Headlines

Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, the reason will SHOCK you

According to Warangal police, Balaiah died three days ago and his body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana kept his grandfather's body in a refrigerator for three days, claiming he did not have money to perform the last rites.

The incident happened in Parakala village of Warangal district and came to light when the 26-year-old Nikhil kept his 90-year-old grandfather's dead body in a fridge. This incident came to light when the police were informed by the neighbours. They checked Nikhil's fridge after getting a very foul smell.

According to Warangal police, Balaiah died three days ago and his body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil. Nikhil used to live with his grandfather Balaiah. Upon receiving the complaint from the neighbours, the police reached their house and found the body in the refrigerator. 

As of now, the cops are probing the incident to ascertain the cause of death and the body has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

(This is a developing story)

