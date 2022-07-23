Telangana: Man found dead in Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

Image for representation

In the early hours of Friday morning, authorities uncovered the body of a 32-year-old Andhra Pradesh man in his room at the Isha Yoga Centre in the city of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Visakhapatnam native Gullu Ramana was recognised as the victim by police.

On July 15, Coimbatore's Superintendent of Police, V. Badrinarayanan, informed the media that the person had arrived to the Isha Centre to participate in a six-month yoga programme. When they went to check on him after he failed to show up for a yoga session scheduled at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, they discovered him dead in the room.

The room where he died was shared by other person, according to the police, and his death might have occurred any time between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., when everyone else had left for class. In accordance with Section 174 (Police should inquire and report on suicide, etc.), a case has been filed.

Badarinarayanan added that Ramana's cause of death would be determined after the postmortem and that his family members had been notified at Visakhapatnam.

(With inputs from IANS)