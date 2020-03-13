Telangana: Man arrested for raping nine-month-old calf in Hyderabad dairy farm

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a nine-month-old calf on March 11 in the Narayanaguda area of Telangana's capital. The man has been identified as Mahesh (24), a worker at a dairy farm in Basheerbagh.

According to ACP Biksham Reddy of the Hyderabad Police, Mahesh was arrested from the Narayanguda area and has been sent to judicial custody.

"The accused was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, from Narayanguda area. He has been sent to judicial custody. Further probe is on," said the police official.

According to reports, Mahesh was caught in the act on the night of March 11 by locals, who rescued the calf and handed Mahesh over to the cops.

The investigation has reportedly revealed that the calf was sexually assaulted multiple times over the past week.

Locals have testified that Mahesh has a previous record of abusing animals.